Turkey FM Says Syria Ceasefire Should Not Cover Jihadist Groups, Hizbullah
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that a ceasefire in Syria should not cover jihadist groups like the Islamic State group and the Fatah al-Sham Front, as well as groups like Lebanon's Hizbullah which fights on the regime side.
Speaking at a news conference after talks with the foreign ministers of Russia and Iran, Cavusoglu said the global community should target not only IS and Fatah al-Sham but also "other groups including Hizbullah."
Hizbullah is allied with Russia and Iran fighting on the Syrian government's side.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who chaired Tuesday's talks, did not openly disagree with Cavusoglu. But he mentioned that some groups operating in Syria "were invited by the government of Bashar Assad," implying that Hizbullah's presence in Syria is as legitimate as Russia's own role.
The Iranian minister said that Iran "respects" Turkey's stance, but added that "other countries don't accept" it.
yeah the authority on international law Sergey Lavrov knows the legitimacy of hezbollah's involvement in Syria and knows that this terror group is a country rather than a militia and as such can be invited by foreign dicatators to assist them in massacring their own people.
No deal with the devil and in this case, Ottoman Empire turks are devils, it is needed to have some dialogue with them at some point, as Iran does.
Even still, they are the enemies main backer along with the Saudis and Qatar.
glad that the EU has dismissed Turkey forever while its relation with the American boss is worsening..... now, to get some relevance is crying woolf to get close to Russia and Iran but those both countries are slapping its face each time it tends to cross the red line!
I respect what Russia said though.
"Hizbullah's presence in Syria is as legitimate as Russia's own role."
you missed "implying" ya huthi
exactly Mystic ! Russia is stating the truth that no one can deny except the terrorists and their supporters.
Iran respects Turkey's stance
Turkish FM listing Hezbollah is just talk intended to dupe their Sunni populace. The Turkish people are already shocked by Turkey looking away at Assad Russian and Hezbollah butcheries in Aleppo...Turkish FM has to put a show that they are still not totally aligned with the Assad camp to divert the huge public anger from themselves.
And the Russians and Iranians completely understand that, and sympathize with the Turkish Government need to put up some kind of anti-Hezbollah rhetoric to dupe their masses that they are not totally aligned with Russia and Assad camp (but in reality they almost totally aligned now).
