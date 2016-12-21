Mashnouq Says Policy Statement May be Finalized before Christmas

The policy statement of the new government might be finalized “before Christmas,” Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq announced Wednesday after a ministerial panel tasked with drafting the statement held its first meeting.

“The atmosphere is positive and we're in agreement on all the topics,” Justice Minister Salim Jreissati for his part said after the meeting.

Mashnouq said the draft statement “does not exceed four pages,” noting that “it is not unlikely that the statement will be finalized before Christmas.”

“There is consensus over the statement's clauses and we'll endorse the formula of the president's oath of office and the policy statement of Tammam Salam's government for the army-people-resistance equation,” Mashnouq added.

Prior to the meeting, the minister had announced that proportional representation will be mentioned in the statement.

Al-Jadeed television said the committee will hold a second meeting this week.

Wednesday's meeting was chaired by Premier Saad Hariri and attended by Mashnouq (al-Mustaqbal Movement), Jreissati (pro-president), Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh (Democratic Gathering), Sport and Youth Minister Mohammed Fneish (Hizbullah), Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil (AMAL Movement), Public Works Minister Youssef Finianos (Marada Movement) and Social Affairs Minister Pierre Bou Assi (Lebanese Forces).

Hariri's government had held its first meeting on Wednesday morning.

Lebanon formed a new 30-minister government on Sunday, bringing together the entire political spectrum except for the Kataeb Party that refused to be represented by a state minister post.

New portfolios include an anti-corruption post and, for the first time, a minister of state for women's affairs.

The new government will have "preserving security against the fires ravaging our region at the top of its list of priorities," Hariri said on Sunday.

He stressed that the government would act to "preserve our country from the negative consequences of the Syrian crisis."

Hariri was nominated to form the new government on November 3.

His nomination and President Michel Aoun's election after two and a half years of presidential vacuum have raised hopes that Lebanon can begin tackling challenges including a stagnant economy, a moribund political class and the influx of more than a million Syrian refugees.

Hariri also announced the establishment of a state secretariat for refugees, and called on the international community "to take responsibility for helping our country bear the burden.".

"The government will also work on the preparation of a new electoral law," Hariri said on Sunday.