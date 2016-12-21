Israel Alleges Hizbullah Used LAF APCs in Qusayr despite Army Denial
Armored personnel carriers provided by the United States to the Lebanese Armed Forces have been used by Hizbullah forces in Syria, a senior Israeli military official said on Wednesday.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Israel "recognized these specific APCs... as those given by the U.S. to Lebanon."
Israel shared the information with the United States "a few weeks ago," the official told reporters. He did not specify how many armored personnel carriers were involved.
Israel fought a devastating war with Lebanon's Hizbullah in 2006 and closely monitors the group's activities. The Lebanese group has been fighting alongside President Bashar Assad's forces in Syria's civil war.
The APCs were probably handed by the Lebanese army to Hizbullah as part "of a deal," the Israeli official said, noting that the armed Lebanese group had "tightened its grip" over central Lebanese institutions.
Images shared on social media in recent weeks showed Hizbullah staging a military parade in the Syrian town of Qusayr, which it retook from rebels in 2013 in its first major victory after it intervened in support of Assad's regime.
Photographs of tanks, armored vehicles and anti-aircraft batteries displaying the movement's yellow flag could be seen.
Washington said last month that the United States would be "gravely concerned" if military equipment it supplied to the Lebanese army ended up in Hizbullah's hands.
The Lebanese army denied that the vehicles in the pictures had belonged to it.
Al-Jadeed TV also quoted Hizbullah sources as saying that the vehicles were seized in south Lebanon after the disintegration of the pro-Israel South Lebanon Army militia following the Israeli army's withdrawal.
According to the Israeli official, Hizbullah has "about 8,000 people in Syria," estimating that 1,700 of its fighters have been killed there since the war began in 2011.
The Israeli official also accused the Lebanese army of building watchtowers on the Lebanese-Israeli border at Hizbullah's instructions and of conducting “joint patrols” with Hizbullah militants.
Israel has sought to limit its involvement in the Syrian conflict, but has carried out sporadic sorties against Hizbullah inside Syria.
Israel says it reserves the right to stop the group acquiring sophisticated weapons from Syria and Iran.
What a load of BS by the Israelis.
It's more likely that the Israelis recognized that they are the Israelis M113 APCs that Israel (or Lahd Army) left behind in 2000, and want to hide this embarrassing fact from the Israeli public, so they are lying now pretending they were delivered to the LAF in the hope that it will sabotage any further US arms delivery to the Lebanese Army, which will surely make Hezbos like Pasdaran Mowaten Flamethrower Southern Moustique and Megahabil happy.
In any case- Israeli lies can be easily dispelled- the Lebanese Army will certainly welcome it if the US Army dispatches a team to Lebanon to make an inventory count of all the M113 APCs's the US delivered to the Lebanese Army, checking their chassis and motor serial numbers. In fact this is exactly what the Lebanese Army does periodically- to keep tabs on all the arms and equipment it possess.
and it is easy for the USA to verify Israel's claims as well. Who has been supplying the spare parts to keep these APCs operational?
I would not discredit the Israeli claim from the outset.....
@ Galaxy.
Spare parts for M113 are provided by Iran.
You forgot that Iran to this day has a substantial fleet of US made M113 APC from the Shah era.
Look at footage of recent Iranian Army drills, and look at footage of Iranian Army boosting it's border defenses along the Afghan border in 1996 - you will see at least 100 Iranian M113 APC rolling in formation.
The Iranian have been up keeping their M112 fleet and they could certainly provided all needed spare parts to those in Hezbollah possession.
well in that case it is more likely these APCs were given to the shia militia by Iran in Syria to use in the killings of sunni syrians.
Galaxy.
I seriously doubt that they are Iranian operated M113 given to Hezbollah for 3 reasons.
1- Isrsel (or Lahd Army) leaving behind plenty of Military equipment including M113 APC in 2000 chaotic Lahd Army personnel fleeing is an undisputed fact.
2-Iran needs it's M113 for its own defense and can't spare any. And if they wanted to help Hezbollah why would they send Hezbollah US made M113 and not the more familiar to Hezbollah Syrian soldiers Russian made BMPs that Iran has more of in abundance to give some.
Ouups
Third reason.
As I have explained above, I know how Lebanese Army jealously safeguards whatever equipment and arms are in its possession. And do inventory check regularly to make sure that nothing is being taken.
Dear Iranian Texas ... watch out your ex Islamist qaiditistes comrades are going to use all their pseudo nicknames to attack you.
It seems that Aleppo fall made you thinking different then the way you used to
Any chance those were given to Iraq after the us invasion and made it to the Shiite militias?
