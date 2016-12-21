Aridi: We Can't be Blackmailed with Any Electoral Law

MP Ghazi Aridi of MP Walid Jumblat's Progressive Socialist Party stressed Wednesday that the PSP “cannot be blackmailed with any electoral law.”

“When some parties propose the proportional representation system for sectarian motives, this has nothing to do with proportional representation, because it would not lead to political reform or correct representation in the Lebanese political system,” Aridi said during the annual dinner of the PSP's Baisour department.

“We cannot accept that the electoral law be used to intimidate any main political component in the country or to threaten to push it away from the center of political decision-making,” the lawmaker added.

“We cannot be blackmailed with any law during this period and we are essential partners in this country,” Aridi went on to say, calling for “unified standards that take into consideration all the concerns.”

A Free Patriotic Movement delegation had announced after talks with Jumblat last week that the PSP leader “did not flatly reject a proportional representation system that takes concerns into consideration and does not eliminate any sectarian component.”

Hizbullah has repeatedly called for an electoral law fully based on proportional representation but other political parties, especially al-Mustaqbal Movement, have rejected the proposal and argued that the party's controversial arsenal of arms would prevent serious competition in regions where the Iran-backed party has clout.

Mustaqbal, the Lebanese Forces and the PSP have meanwhile proposed a hybrid electoral law that mixes the proportional representation and the winner-takes-all systems. Speaker Nabih Berri has also proposed a hybrid law.

The country has not voted for a parliament since 2009, with the legislature instead twice extending its own mandate.

The 2009 polls were held under an amended version of the 1960 electoral law and the next elections are scheduled for May 2017.