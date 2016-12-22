Report: Aoun Sets Rules for Running Effective Cabinet Sessions

During the first cabinet session held at the Presidential Palace in Baabda on Wednesday, President Michel Aoun made a number of “commandments” advising members of the cabinet to abide by in order to hold productive meetings away from “stalling and political debate,” al-Joumhouria daily reported Thursday.

Aoun expressed satisfaction with the course of the first cabinet meeting, saying it reflected the “current balance of power in the country.”

But well-informed sources told the daily that the President set some rules for conducting productive cabinet sessions, he said: “The meetings must not exceed a time period of three hours no matter what the circumstances are.”

“The sessions must strictly focus on work and discussions, not political bickering, for maximal productivity,” added the daily.

“Preparations for projects must be conducted as fast as possible away from hastiness. If the current government fails to put them into implementation, then the next cabinet will,” the sources quoted Aoun as adding.

The President finally concluded stressing the need to “keep the deliberations during the cabinet meetings clandestine,” away from media spotlight.

Chaired by Aoun, Lebanon's council of ministers held its first meeting on Wednesday, after its formation over the weekend, and formed a committee designed to draft a new ministerial statement.

Lebanon formed a new 30-minister government on Sunday, bringing together the entire political spectrum except for the Kataeb Party that refused to be represented by a state minister post.

New portfolios include an anti-corruption post and, for the first time, a minister of state for women's affairs.

Hariri was nominated to form the new government on November 3.

His nomination and President Aoun's election after two and a half years of presidential vacuum have raised hopes that Lebanon can begin tackling challenges including a stagnant economy, a moribund political class and the influx of more than a million Syrian refugees.