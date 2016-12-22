4,000 Rebels Leave Aleppo in 'Last Stages' of Evacuation

4,000 Rebels Leave Aleppo in 'Last Stages' of Evacuationإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
More than 4,000 fighters left Aleppo in recent hours as the evacuation of rebel-held parts of the city nears its conclusion, the International Committee of the Red Cross said Thursday.
"Overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, in one of the last stages of the evacuation, more than 4,000 fighters were evacuated in private cars, vans, and pick-ups from eastern Aleppo," said Ingy Sedky, the ICRC's spokeswoman in Syria.
She said about 34,000 people had now left rebel areas of Aleppo under an evacuation deal that will allow President Bashar Assad's forces to retake control of the city after years of fighting.
The evacuations began last week but were hampered in recent days by heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures.
"The bad weather, including heavy snow and wind, and the poor state of vehicles (many of them had to be towed) mean things are moving much more slowly than expected," Sedky said.
"The evacuation will continue for the entire day and night and most probably tomorrow. Thousands are still expected to be evacuated."
The cowards that cried for an evacuation, instead of fighting till the death as they promised. If they had actually fought till the death, and not waited for a U.N resolution coward takfiris.
Not, that is not bravery at all banitakfiri, you are weaklings.
lol these people are losers and cowards who broke their promise to fight till death. to see asfoor calling them "heroes" makes me feel a little pity and a little sadness for him, but mostly just makes me LMAO
@mowateh
laughing uncontrollably is a sign of mental illness, as one of your fake accounts used to repeat every day.
oh dont worry, it's very controlled :) try to hold your tears though, while Assad tears you a new one :)
if that aint the saddest thing I read today...
trolls will speak of everything except the points that matter.
I respect Mr. Mowaten because of his ability to control his laughs.
That is funny you mention that, because the ones you are covertly backing Nusra/Ahrar Al Sham etc.
They are the ones that kicked the natives of Eastern Aleppo out of their homes when they invaded Aleppo in year 2012.
Now that Aleppo has been fully liberated, the real Aleppo residents are returning home to their houses.
The ones that took evacuation to salafi held areas, they are not even from Aleppo.
Aleppo is a majority Sunni town, and they support Assad.
My comment is to the Salafi fighters of Nusra/ISIS etc. Because they fight for secterian reasons only, like wanting to overthrow Assad because he is an Alawite, no other real reason than that.
Ofcourse, when your Wahabi salafi rebels hails tyrants such as Ibn Taymiyah, Yazid etc. Then stop crying about secterianism and fanatics.
You get hurt in return, when people say they will fight for the imams?
You should not be so sensitive, when you yourselves seeks to confront historic events, not myths.
Allah Y2awwi Shi3it Ali
Lan Tousba Zainabu Marratayn
Lan Lan Lan
Seems like the takfiris do not wish for paradise as they said they would fight till the end, but what else to expect when they face the warriors of martyr imam hussain a.s whom do not know pain or fear but loves death?
lol living in total delusion
Your revolution is a a delusion.
Because contrary to your claim, they are neither takfiris nor are they mentally ill to fight for a myth from over 1300 years ago. They were fighting for their homes, their country and to gain freedom from the monsters you support. At least, you have no shame stating who the invasion force is made of: fanatical sectarian shia extremists - not much different than Al-nusra or ISIS
hezbollah is as fanatic as isis and israel...as illustrated by miss tic: "when they face the warriors of martyr imam hussain a.s whom do not know pain or fear but loves death?" lol
"Nasrallah, as well as the Iranians surrounding the leader of Islamic Revolution Ali Khamenei, rely on facts contained in a religious book to demonstrate the inevitable Great War with Israel. They believe that this mystical book, called the Al-Jafr, tells them about the future and forthcoming events.ranians and Hezbollah are holding their breath, waiting for the aftermath of the US strike on Syria. They are confident that the predictions contained in Al-Jafr are coming to pass. They believe the countdown for the realization of the mystical scenario drawn in Al-Jafr has begun."
can't find anyone more fanatic than hezbis....
http://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/originals/2013/09/hezbollah-nasrallah-shiite-doctrine-syria-conflict.html#ixzz4TUdZ5lGn
the terrorists are you people on the green buses leaving. Instead of fighting till the death.
So it went from 250 thousand trapped to 100 thousand trapped to now 34 thousand that were trapped. Interesting, I wonder how the verified 1.5 million pro Assad SYRIANS in the rest of Aleppo feel about this? Lol ok Wahhabi supporting trolls you may spew your retarded rhetoric starting now... :)
So East Aleppo will be totally emptied from every living soul and Assad camp will take over it...okay 1 question though...how is that supposed to solve the Syrian refugees crisis if Assad will not be satisfied until he had uprooted every Syrian living in rebel held areas.
Qusair has been liberated 3 years ago- not a single Syrian refugees in Lebanon has yet been allowed to return to it.
Yabroud has been liberated 2 years ago.
Qalamoun area was also liberated 2 years ago yet Christian Syrians from Qalamoun villages are still living in Zahle area waiting to be allowed to return.
Homs liberation has been completed 2 years ago too, yet Homs licence plate cars are still all over Lebanon.
There is something fishy about Assad camp so called Liberating areas only to see the Syrian refugees in Lebanon increasing instead of decreasing even after years have passed.