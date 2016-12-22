Saudi Arabia Projects $53 bn Deficit in 2017إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Saudi Arabia on Thursday projected a 2017 budget deficit of $53 billion, a drop of almost half from a record shortfall reported last year after the world's top oil exporter was hit by falling crude prices.
According to a cabinet statement, next year's budget projects spending of 890 billion riyals ($237 billion) and revenues of 692 billion riyals ($184 billion).
Syria will be to Saudi what Vietnam was to America and what Afghanistan was to the old Soviet Union...tsk tsk so many Salafis and not enough suicide belts to go around poor Saudi
not to mention yemen where they are throwing away tens of billions of $ worth of US weapons and ammo, only to end up retreating even from their own territory. lol
I'm betting that by end 2017 the actual deficit will be at least twice or three times the 53Bn$ they're projecting now.
if you say so shia troll, if you say so.
This is Saudi Arabias vietnam.
The King's Minister of Personal Finances, Juliano "Ralpn" al Thani, has publicly mooted for the first time the possibility of the Kingdom selling its overseas possessions, particularly its share in the joint-venture with NATO in the Levant. Mr. al Thani described returns from the joint-venture so far as "disappointing". He suggested that a Shia concern might be interested in the property, a group involved in the manufacture of trolls, which he did not define but which apparently are robots that cannot read but can type on a keyboard.
the bitter taste of losing provoked wars, first in Bahrain followed by Syria's and later the Yemeni one... only dumb who stumbles with the same stone twice.