Saudi Arabia Projects $53 bn Deficit in 2017

by Naharnet Newsdesk 22 December 2016, 11:46
Saudi Arabia on Thursday projected a 2017 budget deficit of $53 billion, a drop of almost half from a record shortfall reported last year after the world's top oil exporter was hit by falling crude prices.

According to a cabinet statement, next year's budget projects spending of 890 billion riyals ($237 billion) and revenues of 692 billion riyals ($184 billion).

Thumb theresistance4.0 22 December 2016, 15:27

Syria will be to Saudi what Vietnam was to America and what Afghanistan was to the old Soviet Union...tsk tsk so many Salafis and not enough suicide belts to go around poor Saudi

Reply Report
Thumb _mowaten_ 22 December 2016, 15:45

not to mention yemen where they are throwing away tens of billions of $ worth of US weapons and ammo, only to end up retreating even from their own territory. lol

Reply Report
Thumb _mowaten_ 22 December 2016, 15:48

I'm betting that by end 2017 the actual deficit will be at least twice or three times the 53Bn$ they're projecting now.

Report
Thumb marcus 22 December 2016, 15:56

if you say so shia troll, if you say so.

Report
Thumb Puppet 22 December 2016, 15:59

I respect Mr. Mowaten for his fiscal acumen and expertise in predicting budget deficits.

Report
Missing CFTC 22 December 2016, 17:25

Strikingly Factual
Predictively Accurate

@mowaten
What can one say, another E-X-C-E-L-L-E-N-T comment. I particularly enjoyed the part where you said " I'm betting that by end 2017 the actual deficit will be at least twice or three times the 53Bn$ they're projecting now."

Thank you for making this forum lovely, lively and vibrant.
Still laughing since January 2015.
Thank you

Yours Sincerely
@CFTC

Report
Thumb willy.pete222 22 December 2016, 18:01

mowaten is the modern day version of Joseph Goebbels who said “ “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”

if you don't know who I mean ..you should !
look it up

Report
Thumb Mystic 22 December 2016, 18:06

This is Saudi Arabias vietnam.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6F3LHL-7PMA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uoAYAHFJ2s4&index=10&l

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMin5vEqHls

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNlwhUFu3oM

Report
Thumb Mystic 22 December 2016, 17:15

The Yemeni war is far worse for Saudi Arabia than it is for them in Syria.

In Yemen they have a direct front with the Ansarullah, being bled alot.
In Syria they just have proxies and "volunteers" from the Saudi land.

Reply Report
Thumb Puppet 22 December 2016, 16:04

Mr. Mowaten knows the presence of Saudi troops in Syria will make Syria to the Saudis what Vietnam was to America and for this he earns my respect.

Reply Report
Thumb chrisrushlau 22 December 2016, 16:36

The King's Minister of Personal Finances, Juliano "Ralpn" al Thani, has publicly mooted for the first time the possibility of the Kingdom selling its overseas possessions, particularly its share in the joint-venture with NATO in the Levant. Mr. al Thani described returns from the joint-venture so far as "disappointing". He suggested that a Shia concern might be interested in the property, a group involved in the manufacture of trolls, which he did not define but which apparently are robots that cannot read but can type on a keyboard.

Reply Report
Thumb Southern...... 22 December 2016, 17:47

the bitter taste of losing provoked wars, first in Bahrain followed by Syria's and later the Yemeni one... only dumb who stumbles with the same stone twice.

Reply Report