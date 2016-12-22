Saudi Arabia Projects $53 bn Deficit in 2017

Saudi Arabia Projects $53 bn Deficit in 2017إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Saudi Arabia on Thursday projected a 2017 budget deficit of $53 billion, a drop of almost half from a record shortfall reported last year after the world's top oil exporter was hit by falling crude prices.
According to a cabinet statement, next year's budget projects spending of 890 billion riyals ($237 billion) and revenues of 692 billion riyals ($184 billion).
Syria will be to Saudi what Vietnam was to America and what Afghanistan was to the old Soviet Union...tsk tsk so many Salafis and not enough suicide belts to go around poor Saudi
