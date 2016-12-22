Kuwait Shiite Ex-MP Gets New Jail Term for Saudi Insult
A Kuwaiti appeals court on Thursday sentenced former Shiite lawmaker Abdulhameed Dashti to 10 years in jail in absentia for insults against neighbouring Saudi Arabia.
The new term raises to 42 years and six months the total jail terms handed to Dashti for making comments deemed offensive to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain and endangering Kuwait's ties with them.
In previous cases, he was also convicted of insulting Kuwait's ruler.
The three countries are part of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) regional alliance.
"Could anyone believe that I received jail sentences of 42 years and six months for just expressing my opinion," exclaimed Dashti, who is living outside Kuwait, in a tweet.
Dashti was elected to parliament in 2013 but left the emirate in March this year for medical treatment in Britain and has been abroad since then.
He tried to register to contest last month's snap polls but electoral authorities and the court barred him.
Dashti still faces several other cases for which he could receive further jail terms if convicted.
In previous comments on Twitter, Dashti said he expected sentences that could amount to 100 years in jail.
The verdicts are not final but Dashti can only challenge once he returns to the oil-rich emirate. He has not said when he will go back.
Dashti is a staunch supporter of Iran and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and a critic of the royal families of both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.
He denounced as an "invasion" the 2011 Saudi military intervention in Bahrain to support the government against Shiite-led protests.
There are six Shiite lawmakers in the 50-seat parliament of Kuwait, and the minority comprises about 30 percent of the country's native population of 1.3 million.
Saudi Arabia the Mideast country leading the charge for a "free and democratic" Syria lmaoo
I agree that this sentence is a joke. It is rather stupididying how you can condemn the sentence while a lot less can get you disappeared in Assad's Syria.
And you two support Assad. Even in Lebanon, the Hezbos attacked couple of dozen youth who dared demonstrate in front of the Iranian embassy and executed one. What happened to the killer? Nothing. What happened to to those responsible? All protected by Hizb of Iran.
The Shias are probably the majority of Kuwaitis, to judge from AFP's assurances. But when I say "the Shias", I must remember that we are not talking about DNA here. Indeed, the great lie of racism is that you can divide the human race into two genetically distinct sub-groups. What was that recent research into how many Jews in Israel are Semitic, how much so? Racism is arbitrary, and arbitrary governments always fail.