Rummenigge Hails Bayern Triumph, Robben Staying Put

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has hailed the German champions' 3-0 win over title rivals RB Leipzig on Wednesday as "a demonstration of class and an important statement by the players."

Robert Lewandowski led Bayern's triumph in their top-of-the-table Bundesliga showdown against Leipzig on Wednesday that opened up a three-point lead over the season's surprise package.

"We played really well, the coach Carlo Ancelotti put his team together magnificently, we are happy," Rummenigge declared.

He suggested anger had spurred the team to produce a superb performance as they found themselves 3-0 up by half-time at the Allianz Arena.

"When we're angry like that, our team is hard to stop. And over these past few days we were a little angry," he said.

"The players gave an important signal here.

"Our win wasn't only largely merited, it was a demonstration of class."

Rummenigge also had the grace to praise Leipzig, the club from the east of the country that was only formed seven years ago.

"Leipzig were thoroughly dominated but they are having a super season. The Bundesliga should rejoice in once again having a club from east Germany.

"They do things well, they aren't second by chance, we have to congratulate them."

Bayern's Thiago Alcantara and Xabi Alonso scored early goals before Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg was shown a straight red card, leaving the visitors to play an hour a man down.

Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi then conceded the penalty which Lewandowski converted on 45 minutes to put Bayern 3-0 up at the break.

Bayern go into the month-long winter break with Rummenigge revealing Dutch striker Arjen Robben would likely be remaining with the club for another season.

"He's staying at Bayern Munich, we want him to stay and I reckon we'll be able to announce possibly in January that a deal has been reached, I'm very optimistic about it."

The Bayern supremo said contract extensions already signed by Lewandowski, Franck Ribery, and now probably Robben delivered "a signal especially in the direction of England that we don't let players who are important to us to leave."