Ceasefire Reached after 1 Killed, Several Hurt in Renewed Ain el-Hilweh Clashes

A ceasefire was reached on Thursday evening at the Ain el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in the southern city of Sidon after renewed clashes killed a person and wounded several others throughout the day.

“A ceasefire has been reached at the Ain el-Hilweh camp and two delegations from the factions have headed to the areas of the clashes to verify that it is being implemented,” LBCI television quoted the representative of the Hamas movement in Lebanon as saying.

Earlier on Thursday, the National News Agency said a man identified as Abdullah Mohammed al-Ghar was killed and several other people including a woman were wounded in fresh fighting.

The clashes between the mainstream Fatah Movement and the hardline Islamist group Jund al-Sham erupted after the funeral of Samer Hmeid – aka Samer Nejmeh – and Mahmoud Abdul Karim Saleh, who both were killed in Wednesday's violence, NNA said.

“Clashes broke out on the al-Sifsaf-al-Briksat frontier before spreading to the Taytaba-Arab Zbeid frontier,” NNA said, noting that “machineguns, shoulder-fired rockets and hand grenades” were used in the fighting.

Dozens of families who were trapped in their homes in the Arab Zbeid area urged officials to exert efforts to halt the fighting, the agency added.

Media reports said residents were fleeing en masse from the camp's eastern neighborhoods.

Wednesday's unrest resulted in the death of three people and the injury of at least six others.