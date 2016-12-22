UNRWA Strongly Condemns Renewed Violence in Ain el-Hilweh

The U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, UNRWA, condemns the armed violence at the Ain el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in south Lebanon which “has again prevented children from attending school and vital health services from operating,” UNRWA Spokesperson Christopher Gunness said on Thursday.

Calling for “restraint,” UNRWA announced that due to armed violence and increased risks to civilian lives, the agency had “suspended all its operations in the camp and will continue to do so until further notice.”

“Violent incidents in Ain el-Hilweh continue to shock and frighten camp residents. They prevent children going to school and patients going to clinics; and they threaten the safety and security of civilians and their ability to access a range of services,” UNRWA said.

“The education and wellbeing of more than 6,000 children attending nine UNRWA schools in the camp have been impacted. Two health centers, serving the health needs of the Palestine refugee population in the Camp, have been forced to close temporarily,” it added.

It noted that this is the fourth time in the past month that it has been forced to close its services due to security incidents.

“We again call on all those involved to respect the rule of law, the sanctity of human life and to ensure the protection of Palestine refugees, particularly of children,” UNRWA urged.

“UNRWA also continues to urge all armed actors to respect the inviolability and neutrality of UNRWA premises in accordance with international law and to take all measures necessary to ensure the safety of UNRWA staff, students, Palestine refugees and installations,” it said.

The agency also noted that it will continue to monitor developments and will continue its dialogue with all relevant actors to “advocate for the safety and dignity of Palestine refugees living in Ain el-Hilweh and to bring an end to the violence.”

At least four people were killed and several others were wounded on Wednesday and Thursday in clashes at the camp between the mainstream Fatah Movement and a number of hardline Islamist militants.