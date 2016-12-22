Russia Bids Farewell to Slain Turkey Envoy

Russia on Thursday laid to rest its envoy Andrei Karlov after a packed memorial ceremony in Moscow for the diplomat who was assassinated by an off-duty policeman in Ankara this week.

Dozens of colleagues and relatives attended the ceremony for Karlov, the ambassador to Turkey whose death Moscow labeled an act of terror.

Russian President Vladimir Putin laid red roses at the foot of Karlov's coffin and spoke with his relatives but left the ceremony without making a statement.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised the deceased envoy, who was 62, and paid his respects to his mother Maria, widow Marina and son Gennady, also a diplomat, as the ambassador's body lay in state in a flower-decked coffin.

"We are saying goodbye to our friend Andrei Karlov who became a victim of a malicious, vile terrorist attack while in the line of duty," Lavrov said at the ceremony held in the foreign ministry headquarters.

"We will never forget Andrei."

A religious service was then held at Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior led by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill before the ambassador was laid to rest at cemetery north of the city with full military honors.

In terrifying scenes captured on photo and video, 22-year-old policeman Mevlut Mert Altintas shot the ambassador nine times in the back on Monday while he was delivering a speech at an exhibition of photographs of Russia in Ankara.

The envoy fell to the ground and later died in hospital.

The assailant, who was off-duty and managed to circumvent the metal detectors by flashing his police credentials, shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) and "Don't forget Aleppo" after targeting Karlov and was himself killed in a subsequent shootout with Turkish guards.

- Killer's relatives released -

Altintas had no prior criminal record but Turkish authorities have moved to link the murder with Fethullah Gulen, a preacher living in self-imposed exile in the United States whom Ankara previously blamed for orchestrating the attempted coup in July.

Pro-government press had reported that police discovered pro-Gulen literature belonging to Altintas and sympathizers of the preacher in his circle.

Erdogan went as far as to say that the killer "was a member of the FETO (Fethullah Terror Organization)."

Gulen has denied involvement in both the coup and the envoy's assassination, and Moscow has also refrained from assigning blame, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warning against "rushing to conclusions" before the investigation is complete.

A group of Russian investigators has been working on the probe in Turkey since Tuesday.

Turkish prosecutors on Thursday said they have released six relatives of Altintas who were detained for questioning in the wake of the attack.

Thirteen people were arrested in the murder probe and police were looking for 120 people, authorities said.

Russia has bestowed a prestigious Hero of Russia honor on Karlov posthumously, while his alma mater MGIMO Institute of International Relations has initiated a scholarship in his name.

Karlov studied Korean and Japanese as he trained for his diplomatic career and worked for many years in North Korea, including as ambassador between 2001 and 2007. He has served as envoy to Turkey since 2013.