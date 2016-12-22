Rebels Say Aleppo 'Great Loss' for Anti-Assad Revolt

The return of Aleppo to full government control Thursday is a "great loss" to the five-year revolt against Syria's President Bashar Assad, a rebel official said.

The army said on Thursday that Aleppo had been fully recaptured after the last convoy of rebel fighters and civilians left the insurgents' former stronghold in the east of the city.

"On the political level, this is a great loss," said Yasser al-Youssef of the Nureddin al-Zinki rebel group.

"For the revolution, it is a period of retreat and a difficult turning point.

"The revolution is currently facing a military setback," Youssef told AFP.

"The intervention of Russia and Iran, blessed on the international scene by Arab and Muslim silence, cost us heavy losses," he said in reference to the two most powerful allies of the Assad regime.

For his part, Ahmed Qorra Ali, an official with the Ahrar al-Sham rebel group, said: "Aleppo is now under the occupation of Russia and Iran."