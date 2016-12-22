U.S.-Based Cleric Gulen Again Condemns Russian Envoy's Killing

U.S.-based Turkish preacher Fethullah Gulen on Thursday again condemned the assassination of the Russian ambassador in Ankara, after Turkish authorities moved to link him with the murder.

"I reiterate that I sincerely condemn the act of terror against the Russian ambassador," Gulen said according to English subtitles on a video published on YouTube.

"I send my deepest condolences to all Russian people, especially to their leaders."

In terrifying scenes captured on photo and video, 22-year-old policeman Mevlut Mert Altintas shot Ambassador Andrei Karlov nine times in the back on Monday while he was delivering a speech at an exhibition of photographs of Russia in Ankara.

Pro-government press have reported that police discovered pro-Gulen literature belonging to Altintas and sympathizers of the preacher in his circle.

"While the assertion is wrong and irresponsible, it is not unexpected since Mr (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan blames Mr Gulen for any and all harm that besets Turkey," the Alliance for Shared Values, which supports Gulen, said in a statement.

Gulen had first condemned the shooting late Monday.

Ankara has also blamed Gulen, who lives in self-imposed exile in the United States, for orchestrating the attempted coup in July.

Gulen has denied involvement in both the coup and the envoy's assassination, and Moscow has also refrained from assigning blame, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warning against "rushing to conclusions" before the investigation is complete.

After opening fire, the gunman shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greater") and "don't forget Aleppo," vowing that those responsible for events in Syria would be held accountable.

Turkey and Russia stand on opposite sides of the Syria conflict, with Ankara backing rebels trying to topple Moscow ally President Bashar Assad.