Fresh Turkish Raids on IS-Held Syria Town Kill 16

Fresh Turkish raids on an Islamic State group stronghold in northern Syria killed 16 civilians Friday, a monitor said, a day after dozens were killed in fierce bombardment of the town.

Friday's strikes on Al-Bab killed 16 civilians, including three children, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The raids brought the total civilian toll from 24 hours of Turkish raids on the town to at least 88 dead, including 24 children, the Observatory said.