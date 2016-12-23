Report: Cabinet to Hold Second Meeting Friday to Discuss Ministerial Statement

The cabinet will hold its second meeting on Friday to discuss a government policy statement based on which the parliament is set to give its vote of confidence when it convenes, media reports said.

The cabinet's General-Secretariat distributed, by email, on the newly elected ministers late on Thursday a draft of the government’s policy statement which was completed by the ministerial committee tasked for that end.

The ministers were called for a meeting on Friday at 5:00 pm to discuss the statement.

The daily said it obtained information that Speaker Nabih Berri held a long phone conversation on Wednesday with Prime Minister Saad Hariri where discussions focused on the policy statement and the vote of confidence.

Berri told Hariri that he is “ready for the meeting” and urged him to have the statement approved before Saturday. He said, shall the statement be referred to the parliament before noon Saturday, he would be able to call the parliament for session on Tuesday for three consecutive days.

“The atmospheres are promising as for the policy statement. There are no complications or anything that could delay it,” Berri was quoted as saying.

A committee tasked with devising a ministerial statement was chaired on Wednesday by Premier Saad Hariri and attended by Mashnouq (al-Mustaqbal Movement), Jreissati (pro-president), Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh (Democratic Gathering), Sport and Youth Minister Mohammed Fneish (Hizbullah), Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil (AMAL Movement), Public Works Minister Youssef Finianos (Marada Movement) and Social Affairs Minister Pierre Bou Assi (Lebanese Forces).

Hariri's government had held its first meeting on Wednesday morning.

Lebanon formed a new 30-minister government on Sunday, bringing together the entire political spectrum except for the Kataeb Party that refused to be represented by a state minister post.

New portfolios include an anti-corruption post and, for the first time, a minister of state for women's affairs.

Hariri was nominated to form the new government on November 3.

His nomination and President Michel Aoun's election after two and a half years of presidential vacuum have raised hopes that Lebanon can begin tackling challenges including a stagnant economy, a moribund political class and the influx of more than a million Syrian refugees.