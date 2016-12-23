Kedenian: Lebanon Witnessing Quality Leap at Political Level

Tourism Minister Ouadis Kedenian expressed optimism on Friday as for the general situation in the country and said Lebanon's political scene has witnessed a quality leap via the election of new President Michel Aoun and the formation of a new cabinet following two years of presidential void, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

“I'm truly optimistic about the forthcoming phase, especially that some institutions will undergo improvement,” NNA added.

Touching on the tourists arrivals in Lebanon during the holidays season, he said: “The number of tourists arriving to Lebanon in December has reached 250,000,” adding “bookings by Gulf nationals were also very high this holiday season.”

The Minister stressed that he will seek to create a tourist activity to attract more tourists because “Lebanon is the safest country in its surrounding,” concluded the Minister.

Lebanon formed a new 30-minister government on Sunday, bringing together the entire political spectrum except for the Kataeb Party that refused to be represented by a state minister post.

Hariri's government had held its first meeting on Wednesday morning.

Hariri was nominated to form the new government on November 3.

His nomination and President Michel Aoun's election after two and a half years of presidential vacuum have raised hopes that Lebanon can begin tackling challenges including a stagnant economy, a moribund political class and the influx of more than a million Syrian refugees.