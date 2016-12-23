Aoun: Speedy Policy Statement to Make Up for Time Lost in Forming Govt.

President Michel Aoun on Friday promised that the policy statement of the new government will be finalized quickly, describing the consensus that followed the presidential vote as a “security and political guarantee.”

“The time that was consumed on the formation of the government will be made up for through speeding up the approval of the policy statement, which relies on the presidential oath of office whose content has been approved by all parties,” Aoun told his visitors.

He added: “The national consensus that was achieved after the presidential election represents a security and political guarantee. It preserves everyone's rights and reassures them that the new presidential tenure will be keen on achieving the aspirations of the Lebanese.”

“Foreign confidence in the Lebanese people has started to yield results and this has reflected itself on the tourism sector and on the fully-booked hotels,” the president said.

Later on Friday, MTV reported that Public Works Minister Youssef Fenianos expects the policy statement to be finalized today by the ministerial panel that is drafting it, as Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh announced that he will raise a number of remarks.