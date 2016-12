Twenty kilograms of heroin were seized on Friday at Beirut's Rafik Hariri International Airport, state-run National News Agency reported.

“Customs authorities at RHIA seized a suitcase containing 20 kilograms of heroin,” NNA said.

The suitcase belonged to a Venezuelan traveler who had arrived in Lebanon two days ago, the agency added.

Legal procedures have since been launched in line with the norms, NNA said.