Aoun Discusses Ties, Syrian Developments with Iran's Deputy FM

President Michel Aoun held talks Friday with visiting Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Jaber Ansari.

Ansari relayed to Aoun a verbal message from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Lebanon's National News Agency said.

The message reiterated “the importance of the Iranian-Lebanese ties and the need to develop them in all fields, especially after the achievement that was made in Lebanon through the election of General Aoun as president,” NNA added.

Aoun's election “resembled a message of understanding and cooperation among the Lebanese that was based on rationality and wisdom,” the message says.

Aoun and Ansari also discussed the current situations in the Middle East, “especially the tripartite Iranian-Russian-Turkish meeting that was recently held in Moscow to discuss the Syrian crisis,” NNA added.

Aoun for his part thanked the Iranian president for his wishes, hoping “the political efforts that Iran and the other countries are taking part in will contribute to finding a political solution to the Syrian crisis.”

Ansari, who arrived in Lebanon Thursday, also held talks on Friday with Speaker Nabih Berri.