Top French General Discusses Military Cooperation with Sarraf, Qahwaji

General Jean-Pierre Bosser, the Chief of Staff of the French Army, held separate talks Friday in Lebanon with the new defense minister, Yaaqoub al-Sarraf, and Army Commander General Jean Qahwaji.

During his meeting with Sarraf, the visiting French general explored means to “support the Lebanese army in terms of equipment and training,” Lebanon's National News Agency said.

Sarraf for his part thanked Bosser for “the efforts that the French forces operating within UNIFIL are exerting,” urging further meetings aimed at “boosting cooperation and meeting the army's military needs to bolster its resilience in the face of foreign attacks and terrorism.”

Bosser also held talks with Army chief Qahwaji on “the bilateral ties between the armies of the two countries and the missions of the French contingent operating within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).”