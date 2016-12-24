Rahi in Christmas Message Calls on New Presidential Term to Face Existing 'Challenges'

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi raised prayers on Saturday for the new presidential term under President Michel Aoun to be able to confront the challenges in the country mainly achieving national reconciliation among the different political parties and devising a new electoral law that ensures balanced representation.

“We pray that the new presidential term is capable of confronting the challenges mainly the achievement of national reconciliation and an electoral law that guarantees proper representation,” said al-Rahi in his Christmas message.

Turning to the regional situation, the Patriarch urged the international community to put an end for terrorism “that is killing and displacing families and depriving them of their rights and dignities,” he said.

“We call upon the Security Council to work seriously to find political solutions to the wars, aimed at bringing comprehensive and lasting peace and the repatriation of refugees back to their homelands,” concluded Rahi.