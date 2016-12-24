Berri Calls Parliament to Convene Next Week to Discuss Policy Statement

Speaker Nabih Berri called the parliament on Saturday to convene next week in order to discuss the government policy statement, the National News Agency reported.

Berri called the lawmakers for meetings over three consecutive days starting Tuesday through Thursday where the meetings will begin at 11:00 a.m.

The cabinet will be subject to a vote of confidence after the policy statement was approved by the council of ministers Saturday.

The statement was approved amid some reservations expressed by the Lebanese Forces and State Minister Michel Pharaon over a clause on the so called “role of the resistance” in confronting Israel.