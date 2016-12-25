Al-Rahi Urges 'Comprehensive National Reconciliation', Says Refugees Threat to Stability

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday called for a “comprehensive national reconciliation” in Lebanon and issued an stark warning over the presence of “two million refugees” in the country.

“Lebanon cannot rise unless all parties unite their efforts,” al-Rahi said during Christmas Day mass, hailing the formation of the new government “that represents all of the country's components.”

“This proves that Lebanon is the land of pluralism and dialogue,” the patriarch added.

Addressing President Michel Aoun, who attended the mass, al-Rahi said the country “needs a comprehensive national reconciliation containing the spirit of partnership and love.”

Turning to the issue of refugees, the patriarch cautioned that “social security is threatened by the presence of two million refugees” from Syria and Palestine.

“They are threatening domestic stability, depriving the Lebanese of vital income, representing a major burden, and subjecting themselves to sectarian, political and terrorist exploitation,” al-Rahi warned.

Accordingly, he called for “serious and quick efforts in coordination with the international community to return them to their country and offer them aid there so that they can reclaim their homes, dignity and rights.”