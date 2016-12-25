Hariri: Lebanon Today in a Better Situation

Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced Sunday that the situation in the country improved after his appointment as premier and the election of General Michel Aoun as president.

“Lebanon today is in a better situation and we hope to start working on improving things after the government wins the vote of confidence in parliament,” Hariri added.

Lebanon acquired a new 30-minister government last Sunday which brought together the entire political spectrum except for the Kataeb Party that rejected to be represented by a state minister.

The government was formed six weeks after the election of Aoun.

New portfolios include an anti-corruption post and, for the first time, a minister of state for women's affairs.

Hariri's appointment and Aoun's election after two and a half years of presidential vacuum have raised hopes that Lebanon can begin tackling challenges including a stagnant economy, a moribund political class and the influx of more than a million Syrian refugees.

The government agreed on its policy statement on Saturday and it is expected to win a vote of confidence during the parliamentary sessions that will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.