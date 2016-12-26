Tueini: Consensus Helped 'Record Time' Endorsement of Policy Statement

State Minister for combating corruption Nicolas Tueini stated on Monday that keenness of all political parties to help the new term of President Michel Aoun succeed, has contributed to an unprecedented speedy formation of the policy statement, the Kuwaiti al-Anbaa daily reported Monday.

“The consensus and will of all political parties, without exception, for the success of the new term in addition to the political savvy of President of the Republic (Michel Aoun, Prime Minister (Saad Hariri and Speaker (Nabih Berri) have all contributed to the record time endorsement of the ministerial statement,” said Tueini in an interview to the daily.

He added that the swiftness with which the statement was completed was unprecedented since the Taef accord.

Tueini continued to say that the political parties have come to realize that disputes and bickering only produced negativity that was reflected in the vacuum at the presidential post in addition to the political stalemate and the deterioration at the economic and security levels.

Over the weekend, the cabinet, chaired by Aoun, convened at the Presidential Palace in Baabda and approved the government's policy statement.

Lebanon acquired a new 30-minister government last Sunday which brought together the entire political spectrum except for the Kataeb Party that rejected to be represented by a state minister.

The government was formed six weeks after the election of Aoun.

New portfolios include an anti-corruption post and, for the first time, a minister of state for women's affairs.

Hariri's appointment and Aoun's election after two and a half years of presidential vacuum have raised hopes that Lebanon can begin tackling challenges including a stagnant economy, a moribund political class and the influx of more than a million Syrian refugees.

The government agreed on its policy statement on Saturday and it is expected to win a vote of confidence during the parliamentary sessions that will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.