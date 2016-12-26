Saniora Will not Attend Parliament Sessions to Discuss Policy Statement

Head of al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc MP Fouad Saniora announced that he will not attend the parliament sessions dedicated to discussing the government policy statement due to travel plans, but assured that he granted the newly elected cabinet his vote of confidence, the National News Agency reported Monday.

“Because of prior commitments that compelled him to be outside Lebanon, ex-PM Saniora will not attend the parliament sessions dedicated for the government’s vote of confidence. However, Saniora assures that he grants the current government of Prime Minister Saad Hariri his utter confidence,” Saniora's media office announced in a statement.

Saniora wished the cabinet the “best of luck,” and asserted that “he, along with the Mustaqbal bloc, would stand by it and support it.”

He also said that he “looks forward that the government exerts the needed efforts for the implementation of the pledges it made in the policy statement for the best interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese.”