Hajj Hassan: Devising New Electoral Law a Cabinet Priority

Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hassan stated on Monday that the priority of the newly elected government is to issue a new electoral law for the upcoming parliamentary elections that ensures political stability in Lebanon, stressing that his (Hizbullah) party adheres to proportional representation, the National News Agency reported.

Hajj Hassan's comments came during a funeral ceremony in South of Lebanon, where he considered that “devising a new electoral law requires a political decision.”

The Minister remarked that “security in Lebanon has provided the basis for political stability which resulted in the election of a new president, the formation of a national unity government that succeeded at drafting its policy statement” which will be discussed by the parliament for the vote of confidence starting Tuesday.

Hajj Hassan also pointed out that the cabinet of PM Hariri would also take charge of socio-economic problems and implement a new development plan.