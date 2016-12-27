Army Stages Raids in Hermel, Searches for Corporal al-Qaq Killers

Army Stages Raids in Hermel, Searches for Corporal al-Qaq Killersإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
After the killing incident of army corporal Ali al-Qaq on Monday, the Lebanese Army Airborne Regiment staged raids at dawn on Tuesday on several houses in the border town of al-Qasr in northeast of the Hermel district in search for the culprits, the National News Agency reported.
Two individuals suspected of being involved in the incident were arrested. The army confiscated military weapons and ammunition, NNA said.
At night, army troops patrolled the area and intensified security measures as they set temporary checkpoints.
A military source who spoke on condition of anonymity, told LBCI the army will take the needed measures and will track down the perpetrators to hand them over to justice.
Media reports said al-Qaq was killed by the relatives of slain Hani Jaafar whose killing was reportedly blamed on al-Qaq three months ago.
They claimed that Jaafar was killed at an army checkpoint in Hermel.
