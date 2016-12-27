Parliament Convenes for Govt. Confidence Vote: Daher Votes Against as Harb Abstains

A parliamentary session dedicated to discussing the cabinet's policy statement was held Tuesday in Nejmeh Square ahead of a vote of confidence that will be held Wednesday.

Three days of parliamentary debate had been scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday but the political forces agreed to limit the number of speeches and the government is expected to easily win a vote of confidence on Wednesday after Prime Minister Saad Hariri responds to remarks raised by MPs during Tuesday's session.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri was first to make a statement on Tuesday. “The higher the confidence level of the communities the higher is prosperity. This is where the process of restoring confidence begins," he said.

“The Lebanese State gains the trust of its nationals when it provides them with services in a fair and transparent way,” added Hariri.

He went on to say: “Approving the 2017 state budget is a priority for the new government. The government is committed to start addressing chronic problems starting with the electricity, water, traffic, waste management and pollution. It is also committed to end the file of the displaced in preparation to cancel the ministry of the displaced.”

“We will work on approving a new electoral law that respects proper representation, and will spare no effort to liberate, with legal means, what is left of our occupied land based on the state's responsibility,” said the Premier.

Turning to the issue of refugees in Lebanon, he said: “The solution for the refugees crisis is their safe return to their homeland and the rejection of all forms of integration in host societies.”

“Our government vows to deepen partnership with the civil society and to involve women in public life and leadership positions,” concluded the PM.

Former PM, Tammam Salam took to the podium and gave his vote of confidence for Hariri's cabinet.

Speaking on behalf of the Lebanese Forces, MP Antoine Zahra granted the cabinet his vote of confidence but expressed reservation against a clause in the policy statement on the right of the Lebanese people for Resistance.

“How will the people have trust in the constitutional institutions, now that they have relinquished the authority given to them as an executive authority to defend Lebanon?” asked Zahra.

Turning to the issue of an electoral law, Zahra said: “The cabinet has two missions to do. Approving a state budget and agreeing on a new electoral law that ensures proper representation.”

MP George Adwan of the LF bloc later said that the political parties must agree that "governments which contain contradictions" must not longer be formed after the next parliamentary elections.

"We will support the government and practice opposition inside the government," Adwan added, noting that "this government cannot be ousted in parliament because everyone is represented in it."

For his part MP Khaled al-Daher did not give his vote of confidence for Hariri's cabinet, and criticized the same clause that the LF has, he said: “The policy statement has many contradictions. It relinquishes sovereignty many times.”

Change and Reform parliamentary bloc head MP Ibrahim Kanaan highlighted the need to devise a new electoral law, and said: “We are open to any electoral law that ensures partnership, equality and reforms,” and voted in favor of the government.

“Lebanon is facing many threats,” said Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Ali Ammar, “we need to be united to confront these challenges.”

“We hope that the current government shows commitment to its policy statement, no more no less. We give our vote of confidence,” he added.

MP Hassan Fadlallah, another member of Hizbullah's bloc, said his party believes that “the electoral law cannot be imposed on the sects and political forces” and that “there should be dialogue.”

Hizbullah had repeatedly called for an electoral law fully based on proportional representation, but some parties, especially al-Mustaqbal Movement and the Progressive Socialist Party, have voiced concerns and fears over such an electoral system in a country like Lebanon.

Referring to illegal internet case, Fadlallah said “let there be accountability in order to restore citizens' confidence in the State.”

He also noted that countries suffering economic crises would usually resort to “austerity,” giving the latest economic measures in Saudi Arabia as an example and lamenting the squandering of public funds at ministries and state institutions.

MP Ghazi Aridi of MP Walid Jumblat's Democratic Gathering focused in his speech on the issue of the electoral law.

“Protecting diversity in Lebanon is our responsibility and the issue of the electoral law must be addressed in a scientific manner,” Aridi said.

He reminded that slain Progressive Socialist Party founder Kamal Jumblat had led calls for proportional representation in Lebanon.

“But the alliances and parties in Lebanon were not sectarian like they are today,” Aridi noted.

And lamenting that “there is no state of law in Lebanon,” the MP said the electoral law must protect Lebanon's special structure and the status of minorities.

Aridi then granted the government confidence in the name of the Democratic Gathering.

Independent MP Butros Harb meanwhile called for an electoral law based on small districts, noting that it will not affect the presence of political parties.

Harb then announced that he will “abstain” from voting for or against confidence in the government in order to give the new president and new premier a chance to honor their promises.

MP Estephan Doueihi of the Marada Movement called for an electoral law that "achieves correct representation without harming national unity," stressing that any law that stirs sectarian sentiment is “totally rejected.”

Other MPs who granted the government their confidence vote were Simon Abi Ramia, Joseph Maalouf, Neematallah Abi Nasr, Marwan Fares, Farid al-Khazen, Marwan Fares, Imad al-Hout and the Development and Liberation bloc.

The government line-up was announced on Sunday 18, 45 days after the designation of Hariri.

A policy statement was approved by the cabinet on Saturday 24, amid reservations expressed by the Lebanese Forces over a clause related to the “right of the people for resistance.”

The said clause is the same one agreed in the statement of ex-PM Tammam Salam's government that no longer accords Hizbullah a specific "resistance" role, yet affirms that all citizens have the "right to resist the Israeli occupation, repel its attacks and take back the occupied territory."

The parliament sessions will continue on Wednesday and Thursday as called for by Speaker Nabih Berri.