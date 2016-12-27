Parliament Convenes for Hariri's Govt. Confidence Vote, Daher Votes Against

The first round of three parliament sessions dedicated to discuss the cabinet's policy statement, kicked off on Tuesday in Nejmeh Square in the absence of al-Mustaqbal bloc leader MP Fouad Saniora and PSP leader MP Walid Jumblat.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri was first to make a statement, he said: “The higher the confidence level of the communities the higher is prosperity. This is where the process of restoring confidence begins.

“The Lebanese State gains the trust of its nationals when it provides them with services in a fair and transparent way,” added Hariri.

He went on to say: “Approving the 2017 state budget is a priority for the new government. The government is committed to start addressing chronic problems starting with the electricity, water, traffic, waste management and pollution. It is also committed to end the file of the displaced in preparation to cancel the ministry of the displaced.”

“We will work on approving a new electoral law that respects proper representation, and will spare no effort to liberate, with legal means, what is left of our occupied land based on the state's responsibility,” said the Premier.

Turning to the issue of refugees in Lebanon, he said: “The solution for the refugees crisis is their safe return to their homeland and the rejection of all forms of integration in host societies.”

“Our government vows to deepen partnership with the civil society and to involve women in public life and leadership positions,” concluded the PM.

Former PM, Tammam Salam took to the podium and gave his vote of confidence for Hariri's cabinet.

Speaking on behalf of the Lebanese Forces, MP Antoine Zahra granted the cabinet his vote of confidence but expressed reservation against a clause in the policy statement on the right of the Lebanese people for Resistance.

“How will the people have trust in the constitutional institutions, now that they have relinquished the authority given to them as an executive authority to defend Lebanon?” asked Zahra.

Turning to the issue of an electoral law, Zahra said: “The cabinet has two missions to do. Approving a state budget and agreeing on a new electoral law that ensures proper representation.”

For his part MP Khaled al-Daher did not give his vote of confidence for Hariri's cabinet, and criticized the same clause that the LF has, he said: “The policy statement has many contradictions. It relinquishes sovereignty many times.”

Change and Reform parliamentary bloc head MP Ibrahim Kanaan highlighted the need to devise a new electoral law, and said: “We are open to any electoral law that ensures partnership, equality and reforms,” and voted in favor of the government.

“Lebanon is facing many threats,” said Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Ali Ammar, “we need to be united to confront these challenges.”

“We hope that the current government shows commitment to its policy statement, no more no less. We give our vote of confidence,” he added.

MPs who also granted the government their confidence vote are Simon Abi Ramia, Joseph Maalouf, Neematallah Abi Nasr, Marwan Fares, Farid al-Khazen and Marwan Fares.

The government line-up was announced on Sunday 18, 45 days after the designation of Hariri.

A policy statement was approved by the cabinet on Saturday 24, amid reservations expressed by the Lebanese Forces over a clause related to the “right of the people for resistance.”

The said clause is the same one agreed in the statement of ex-PM Tammam Salam's government that no longer accords Hizbullah a specific "resistance" role, yet affirms that all citizens have the "right to resist the Israeli occupation, repel its attacks and take back the occupied territory."

The parliament sessions will continue on Wednesday and Thursday as called for by Speaker Nabih Berri.