Nasrallah: Axis of Resistance to Emerge Victorious from Global War on It in All Countries

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah announced Tuesday that the so-called “axis of resistance” will emerge victorious from the conflicts in the region.

“The axis of resistance will emerge victorious and stronger from this global war against it in all countries,” said Nasrallah in a televised speech commemorating late scholar Sheikh Abdul Nasser Jabri.

“The resistance is being targeted today and one of the most dangerous objectives of the war that has been raging in the region since several years is the war on the resistance and the war on the axis of resistance, and this fact is manifesting itself day after day,” Nasrallah added.

He warned that some forces are seeking to “destroy the Arab armies for the sake of Israel and to topple the resisting Arab regimes for the sake of Israel.”

“After the resistance humiliated the Israeli army in Lebanon and Palestine, there are efforts to destroy the region's armies for the sake of the Israeli army,” Nasrallah went on to say.

In a televised speech on Friday, Nasrallah had said that the Syrian army's win in the city of Aleppo had put an end to any hopes Bashar Assad's regime would collapse.

"After Aleppo, one can comfortably say that the goal of regime downfall has failed," said Nasrallah, whose armed party has fought alongside Assad's forces since 2013.

"What happened in Aleppo over these past long months... was a real war, one of the toughest battles that Syria has seen, and one of the toughest battles that the region has seen in years," Nasrallah said.

He described the Syrian government's win there as "a big victory for the side confronting terrorism."

In addition to help from Hizbullah, the Damascus regime has been bolstered by its allies Iran and Russia, while rebels have been backed by Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and some western powers.