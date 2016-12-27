Nasrallah: Axis of Resistance to Emerge Victorious from Global War on It in All Countries

Nasrallah: Axis of Resistance to Emerge Victorious from Global War on It in All Countriesإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah announced Tuesday that the so-called “axis of resistance” will emerge victorious from the conflicts in the region.
“The axis of resistance will emerge victorious and stronger from this global war against it in all countries,” said Nasrallah in a televised speech commemorating late scholar Sheikh Abdul Nasser Jabri.
“The resistance is being targeted today and one of the most dangerous objectives of the war that has been raging in the region since several years is the war on the resistance and the war on the axis of resistance, and this fact is manifesting itself day after day,” Nasrallah added.
He warned that some forces are seeking to “destroy the Arab armies for the sake of Israel and to topple the resisting Arab regimes for the sake of Israel.”
“After the resistance humiliated the Israeli army in Lebanon and Palestine, there are efforts to destroy the region's armies for the sake of the Israeli army,” Nasrallah went on to say.
In a televised speech on Friday, Nasrallah had said that the Syrian army's win in the city of Aleppo had put an end to any hopes Bashar Assad's regime would collapse.
"After Aleppo, one can comfortably say that the goal of regime downfall has failed," said Nasrallah, whose armed party has fought alongside Assad's forces since 2013.
"What happened in Aleppo over these past long months... was a real war, one of the toughest battles that Syria has seen, and one of the toughest battles that the region has seen in years," Nasrallah said.
He described the Syrian government's win there as "a big victory for the side confronting terrorism."
In addition to help from Hizbullah, the Damascus regime has been bolstered by its allies Iran and Russia, while rebels have been backed by Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and some western powers.
the day this iranian shia sectarian terrorist is brutally murdered is the day we celebrate our independence.
The day you people are destroyed completely in Syria and elsewhere, is the day we celebrate our freedom.
but why? You always said the iranian resistance has already liberated you and made you proud.... why do you still feel you are in captivity?
the shias are always oppressed and victimized.... the core foundation of their heretic beliefs.
Victimized. Now now, wasen't it France that turned off the lights on the Eiffel, when you wahabi people got defeated in Aleppo?
You people are quick to cry for Western sympathy.
mystic ya masees 2youra
go masturbate and pronto
filthy shi3i cunt with a chip on his shoulder.
All my respect and admiration go to Sayed Hassan Nassrallah for saying "the resistance humiliated the Israeli army in Lebanon and Palestine"
Nasrallah mourning Iran's own local Salafi Lord Haw-Haw. Sheikh Fathi Yakan and this guy recruited hundreds of poor Lebanese Sunni youth for the Syrian regime to send to Iraq to "fight the American infidels". Needless to say most where lost while "performing their Jihadi duty".
If Omar Bakri does another about face Nasrallah will honor him the in a similar fashion when shuffles off to that great Harem and sauna in hell where all Jihadi performers go.
Why numerous pep speeches? Scaring your sheep with "Israel", pathetic.
By the way, filthy murdering militia
Wlik yislam timmak el wisikh ya Nasi Allah! Not since Osama bin Laden was there a terrorist so confident in his underground den that the Axis of Evil will win. May you meet the same fate!
surely, the israeli enemy was humiliated when it saw dahieh bombed to rubble, our airport destroyed and closed, our port under siege, and the entirety of our infrastructure destroyed.... that's how you humiliate the enemy.
Filthy takiah peddler
What a useless dweeb thousands died because of his hatred and thousands more will die for him for nothing.