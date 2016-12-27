Geagea: They Can't Kill the Cause and Cedar Revolution Shall Continue

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea stressed Tuesday that the 2005 Cedar Revolution of the March 14 forces “will continue.”

“You killed Mohammed Shatah, but we will not let you kill the cause,” said Geagea in a televised speech marking the third anniversary of the assassination of Shatah, a Mustaqbal Movement figure who served as finance minister between 2008 and 2009.

He was killed along with seven other people when a powerful car bomb struck his convoy in downtown Beirut on December 27, 2013. Seventy other people were injured in the attack.

“Evil can win a round but it cannot win the war. They have not and will not defeat the cause. The Cedar Revolution kicked off and shall continue and we are its witnesses,” Geagea added.

The Cedar Revolution, or Independence Intifada, was a wave of massive demonstrations in Lebanon triggered by the assassination of former prime minister Rafik Hariri and other March 14 figures.

Following the demonstrations, Syrian troops completely withdrew from Lebanon on April 27, 2005 after a 29-year presence that heavily influenced Lebanese politics.