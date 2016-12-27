Kataeb Withholds Confidence from Govt., Gemayel Says Party is Voice of Displeased Lebanese

The Kataeb Party bloc will withhold confidence from Saad Hariri's government because its political vision “contradicts” with the party's vision, Kataeb chief MP Sami Gemayel announced in parliament on Tuesday.

“For us sovereignty is not a minor issue and it is about citizens' right to determine their fate and future without the presence of someone deciding for them,” Gemayel said at a parliamentary session dedicated to discussing the government's policy statement ahead of a vote of confidence that will be held on Wednesday.

“A lot of people were martyred, including two MPs from our bloc, Pierre Gemayel and Antoine Ghanem... Weapons were used inside the country and obstruction was practiced. (The March 14 forces) resisted, struggled and confronted before starting to cope and surrender,” Gemayel lamented.

He decried that “the presence of two arsenal of arms in the country has become a minor thing” and that “corruption has become a minor thing.”

“Who is under the law nowadays other than a few weak citizens who do not enjoy political support?” Gemayel added.

And calling for a “third republic” based on a “reconciliation and frankness conference,” Kataeb's chief urged an end to “lying.”

“Our political choice is based on accountability and saying the truth and on the fact that principles are not a minor detail,” Gemayel said.

Commenting on the new government's line-up, Gemayel slammed what he called a “one-sided Cabinet.”

“There is no balance in this Cabinet and there are at least 17 ministers whose vision for sovereignty contradicts with our vision,” he noted.

“A lot of people advised us to 'lower our head' but there should be free voices in Lebanon and an opposition that exposes the mistakes and speaks on behalf of large segments of Lebanese citizens who reject the situation,” Gemayel added.

“It would have been easy for us to take part in the deal that occurred in the country prior to the presidential vote and the formation of the Cabinet,” he pointed out.

“It is our right represent the Lebanese people and to reject that Lebanon be dragged into battles that it has nothing to do with. We reject that our citizens face harm wherever they may be,” Gemayel added.