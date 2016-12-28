Mobile version

Hariri's Cabinet Wins Parliament Confidence with 87 Votes

إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
by Naharnet Newsdesk 28 December 2016, 12:18
W460

Prime Minister Saad Hariri won a parliamentary vote of confidence after 87 lawmakers voted in favor of his government on Wednesday.

Kataeb MPs Sami Gemayel, Nadim Gemayel and Samer Saadeh, and MP Khaled Daher withheld their confidence from the cabinet.

MP Imad al-Hout, the only representative in the parliament of al-Jamaa al-Islamiya abstained from voting.

Only 92 out of 127 lawmakers were present during the vote.

The parliament convened on Wednesday for the second day in a row where Hariri responded to the MPs remarks made a day earlier, he said: “We thank the Lebanese army and security forces for the sacrifices they made. I hereby vow that the government will follow-up on the issue of the detained servicemen until they return safe to their homes.

“I confirm that there some contentious issues similar to the issue of arms,” he said in reference to Hizbullah's arms without mentioning it.

“We want a new electoral law. Each one of us has a role in that regard,” he added.

“I believe that no one has an objection with the regard to the woman’s quota in the parliament.”

“We have stressed commitment to the Special Tribunal for Lebanon. The STL was primarily established to achieve justice,” said the PM.

“A big part of corruption can be eradicated by State mechanization. We will not allow any violations in the telecommunications data sector and the cabinet decision will soon be implemented,” he concluded.

Although three days of parliamentary debate, starting Tuesday, had been scheduled but the political forces agreed to limit the number of speeches and the government won a vote of confidence on Wednesday.

On Tuesday and after delivering their speeches, the majority of MPs gave their vote of confidence for the cabinet including ex-PM Tammam Salam, Change and Reform bloc, Lebanese Forces bloc, Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, al-Mustaqbal bloc, the Syrian Social Nationalist Party, Democratic Gathering bloc, Development and Liberation bloc.

MPs that voted against were: ex-PM Najib Miqati who did not attend the parliamentary session, MP Khaled al-Daher and Kataeb party bloc which said that the government’s political vision “contradicts” with the party's vision.

For his part, MP Botros Harb abstained from voting for or against confidence in the government in order to “give the new president and premier a chance to honor their promises.”

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 11
Default-user-icon Abu Quahafah (Guest) 28 December 2016, 12:42

Mr Hariri. In the past I was one of your sharpest critics but now you proved to be the man of the hour. You have demonstrated stupendous courage, unsurpassed perspicacity and peerless acumen by breaking the inveterate political dead lock in Lebanon. Indeed, you were the only one who could save the country from trundling into the abys of chaos. The country was heading to a certain abysmal catastrophe, when you successfully reversed its catastrophic path to a remarkable feat.
May God vouchsafe upon you His blessing, and guide your footsteps under His providence in all your

Reply Report
Thumb libanaisresilient 28 December 2016, 17:01

Look, Another employee of Hariri's family in this Forum! Be Welcome Man! Lol...

Reply Report
Missing rabbishlomo 28 December 2016, 18:46

I respect Abu Q for his meticulous words used in his semi speech above!
Dictionary anyone?

Reply Report
Thumb Puppet 28 December 2016, 14:49

All my respect and admiration go to Mr. Saado Hariri and his valiant cabinet for winning a vote of confidence in the Lebanese parliament.

Reply Report
Thumb ex-fpm 28 December 2016, 14:56

by an illegal parliament which became legal once aoun was elected....

Reply Report
Thumb ado.australia 28 December 2016, 16:06

Ex-FPM... At what time where you a pro FPM?

Report
Missing rabbishlomo 28 December 2016, 15:47

I respect Puppet because of his respect and admiration to Mr.Saado Harriri.

Reply Report
Thumb ado.australia 28 December 2016, 14:58

Good luck to the Lebanese Government and Prime Minister Hariri! The Lebanese are waiting and praying for a productive cabinet that will actually deliver to the people instead of delivering to politicians pockets!

Reply Report
Thumb libanaisresilient 28 December 2016, 16:59

If u really think it's possible, I think you are the real puppet of this Forum. Lol...

Reply Report
Thumb Puppet 28 December 2016, 17:15

I totally respect Mr. libanaisresilient for assuring us that Mr. Saado Hariri will never be appointed prime minister and if appointed he will never be able to form a government.

Reply Report
Missing 3asfooriyeh 28 December 2016, 18:48

how advanced. they put the haji in the back!

Reply Report