Mobile version

Air Strikes Kill 22 Civilians in Eastern Syria

إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
by Naharnet Newsdesk 28 December 2016, 09:22
W460

Air strikes carried out by unidentified aircraft killed at least 22 civilians, including 10 children, in a village held by the Islamic State group in eastern Syria, a monitor said Wednesday.

The civilians were from two families in the village of Hojna, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The village is located in the oil-rich province of Deir Ezzor which is mostly under the control of IS and has been regularly targeted by a US-led military coalition.

SourceAgence France Presse
Middle East
Comments 2
Thumb justin 28 December 2016, 09:44

"Air strikes carried out by unidentified aircraft killed at least 22 civilians, including 10 children,"

.... unidentified lol ;)

Reply Report
Missing humble 28 December 2016, 10:24

One sole name: the Butcher

Reply Report