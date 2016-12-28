Air Strikes Kill 22 Civilians in Eastern Syria

Air strikes carried out by unidentified aircraft killed at least 22 civilians, including 10 children, in a village held by the Islamic State group in eastern Syria, a monitor said Wednesday.

The civilians were from two families in the village of Hojna, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The village is located in the oil-rich province of Deir Ezzor which is mostly under the control of IS and has been regularly targeted by a US-led military coalition.