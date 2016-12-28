Italy Announces G7 Culture Meet in Florence

Italy will host a meeting of culture ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised countries in Florence in March, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini announced Wednesday.

Billing the talks as a first for the G7 grouping, Franceschini said the March 30-31 meeting would focus on the protection of cultural heritage, combatting trafficking of artistic and historic items and using culture as an instrument for dialogue.

It will be part of the preparations for a summit of the leaders of G7 countries - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States - in Sicily at the end of May.