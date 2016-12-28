China Police Kill Four over Xinjiang Attack

Chinese police have shot dead four people who allegedly attacked a Communist Party office in the restive Xinjiang region on Wednesday, state media said, in the bloodiest such incident in months.

The four "rioters" drove up to a local party office and "detonated (an) explosive device", killing one person and injuring three others, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement from the local authorities.

The four assailants were then "shot dead by police," Xinhua added, without specifying whether they were killed on the spot or later in the day.

Xinjiang, the homeland of the mostly Muslim Uighur ethnic minority -- many of whom complain of discrimination and controls on their culture and religion -- is often hit by deadly unrest.

China blames the violence on Islamist separatists but rights groups point to Beijing's own actions as a driver.