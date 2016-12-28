Fire Kills Syrian Woman, Infant Daughter in Jieh

Syrian woman Nisrine Hussein Mohammed Khalil, 26, and her one-year-old daughter Zahraa Wissam Kasseb were killed Wednesday when a blaze erupted in their home in the coastal Chouf town of Jieh, state-run National News Agency said.

“The entire house went up in flames after a gas leak,” NNA said.

Civil Defense firefighters managed to rescue the rest of the family members, the agency added.

The al-Saadiyat police station has since launched a probe into the incident.