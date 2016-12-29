Hizbullah Delegation from Bkirki: We're Open to Discussing Any Electoral Law Format

A high-ranking Hizbullah delegation held talks Thursday in Bkirki with Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi.

“We still believe that the best solution is an electoral law fully based on proportional representation, but we're open to discussing any other format,” Hizbullah political council chief Ibrahim Amin al-Sayyed said after the meeting, in response to a reporter's question.

“The visit tackled the domestic situation, which has involved important achievements, including the election of President (Michel) Aoun and the formation of the government,” al-Sayyed said.

Asked about Turkey's call for the withdrawal of all foreign fighters from Syria, including Hizbullah's forces, al-Sayyed said: “We are not present in Syria at the request of Turkey, Saudi Arabia or the United States, we are there as part of our cooperation with the Syrian state.”

“When we sense that it is beneficial to withdraw from Syria, we will do so,” he added.