U.S. Expels 35 Russian Intel Agents as Part of Tough Anti-Moscow Measures over Vote Hack

The United States on Thursday fired back at Moscow over its meddling in the presidential election, announcing a series of tough sanctions against intelligence agencies, expulsions of agents and shutting down of Russian compounds on U.S. soil.

"I have ordered a number of actions in response to the Russian government's aggressive harassment of U.S. officials and cyber operations aimed at the U.S. election," Obama said.

"These actions follow repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government, and are a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behavior."

Among the measures announced were sanctions against Russia's FSB and GRU intelligence agencies; the designation of 35 Russian operatives as "persona non grata"; and the closure of two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland that the United States says are used "for intelligence-related purposes."