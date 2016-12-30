Report: Lebanese Forces Welcomes Hizbullah's 'Openness'

The Lebanese Forces welcomed Hizbullah's willingness for dialogue between the two parties and described the latest statement of a Hizbullah official in that regard as “positive and worth to be taken into consideration,” al-Joumhouria daily reported Friday.

“The latest statement of Hizbullah political council chief Ibrahim Amin al-Sayyed from Bkirki, as for the party's openness for dialogue with the LF and readiness to have a wider range of communication, is positive rhetoric that is worth to take into consideration,” an LF source told the daily on condition of anonymity.

However, the source went on to say: “But it is a pity that the points of conflict between the two are tremendous. But the will for convergence and openness are very welcome,” added the source.

After a meeting with Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Thursday, Amin al-Sayyed responded to a reporter's question about the potentials of dialogue between the two parties, he said: “The situation in Lebanon imposes some sort of communication which we hope it reaches a political extent. We are open to this matter.”