Aoun Visits Riyadh on First-Leg of Gulf Tour

President Michel Aoun will kick start the first-leg of a Gulf tour in the middle of January, media reports said.

Preparations for President Aoun's first tour outside Lebanon have begun at the presidential palace and foreign ministry, amid reports saying Riyadh will be the first destination of his Gulf tour, al-Anbaa daily reported.

After visiting Riyadh, Aoun will head to other Gulf capitals that have already addressed an invitation to the president.

Saudi Arabia has also addressed invitations to Lebanese figures, officials and religious leaders who will be flying to Riyadh ahead of Aoun's tour.

Bilateral relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia will the focus of talks, mainly the reactivation of Arab tourism towards Lebanon.