Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister in Beirut

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister, Khaled Bin Ibrahim al-Jindan, is expected to arrive in Lebanon Friday for talks with senior Lebanese officials, LBCI reported.

The Saudi diplomat's visit comes amid a flurry of diplomatic activity witnessed in Lebanon since the election of President Michel Aoun on November 31, that ended over two years of political vacuum, and the formation of PM Saad Hariri's cabinet.

Several regional and internationals officials visited Lebanon recently to announce renewed support for the Mediterranean country.