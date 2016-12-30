Mashnouq Affirms Readiness to Stage Elections Based on 'Consensual' Law

President Michel Aoun met with Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq on Friday, who assured that the ministry is ready to stage the parliamentary elections based on any electoral law that garners the political parties' consensus, the National News Agency reported.

Aoun affirmed in front of a delegation from the Interior Ministry, which Mashnouq was heading, that “Efforts are being exerted to develop and automate the government’s departments and institutions to disseminate stability and security.”

For his part, Mashnouq said: “The Ministry is ready for the application of any electoral law that garners political consensus among the Lebanese.”

Lebanon's political parties are bickering over amending the current election law which divides seats among the different religious sects.

Hizbullah has repeatedly called for an electoral law based on proportional representation but other political parties, especially al-Mustaqbal Movement, have rejected the proposal and argued that the party's controversial arsenal of arms would prevent serious competition in regions where the Iran-backed party is influential.

Mustaqbal, the Lebanese Forces and the Progressive Socialist Party have meanwhile proposed a hybrid electoral law that mixes the proportional representation and the winner-takes-all systems. Speaker Nabih Berri has also proposed a hybrid law.

The country has not voted for a parliament since 2009, with the legislature instead twice extending its own mandate.

The 2009 polls were held under an amended version of the 1960 electoral law and the next elections are scheduled for May 2017.