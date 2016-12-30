Armed Bank Robbery in Dahiyeh Leaves one Dead and Another Wounded

One armed suspect was shot dead and another was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police in a bank robbery attempt in Beirut's southern suburb, the National News Agency reported Friday.

Two armed robbers broke into Credit Libanais bank in Dahiyeh when an army Corporal, Hassan Atwi happened to pass by the bank and heard gunshots and screaming, NNA.

The soldier intervened barging into the bank and opened fire at the culprits leaving one dead and another wounded in the leg.

The perpetrator was referred to Bourj al-Barajneh police station for investigations.