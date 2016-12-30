Sarraf Inspects Army Command Center, Says Will Seek to Boost Army Capabilities

Defense Minister Yaaqoub al-Sarraf visited Army Commander General Jean Qahwaji at his Yarze office on Friday and discussed with him the situations and needs of the military institution, state-run National News Agency reported.

Sarraf and Qahwaji then headed together to the army command center, where the head of the Operations Directorate, Brig. Gen. Ziad al-Homsi, explained the command center's work, its communication with the military units in the Lebanese regions and the deployment of army forces on the ground.

Homsi also explained the defense missions on the southern and eastern borders, the security measures that the army is implementing across Lebanon during the holidays, and its pursuit of fugitives.

Sarraf lauded “the great efforts that the army is exerting to protect national stability, especially in the field of combating terrorism and the various types of organized crime, as well as its full readiness on the southern border in the face of the Israeli enemy.”

The newly-appointed minister, who is loyal to President Michel Aoun, also stressed that he will seek to “boost the army's capabilities during the coming period in a manner that corresponds to the magnitude of the responsibilities it is shouldering.”