2 Lebanese Dead, 7 Hurt in Istanbul Nightclub Attack

At least two Lebanese citizens were killed and seven others were injured in the New Year's Eve massacre at an Istanbul nightclub, media reports said on Sunday.

Elias Wardini, 25, was confirmed dead after State Minister for Planning Affairs Michel Pharaon and MP Nadim Gemayel contacted sources in Turkey, who said that Wardini's body was found in a hospital's morgue.

Earlier media reports had said that Wardini escaped the attack after throwing himself into the Bosphorus Strait.

MTV identified a second Lebanese national killed in the attack as Eliane Nasser.

Lebanese TV networks meanwhile said Lebanese young woman Rita al-Chami went missing during the attack, citing family sources. And after being initially reported as missing, media reports confirmed that the young man Haykal Musallem was being interrogated by Turkish police.

The wounded include Bushra Doueihi, the daughter of Zgharta MP Estephan Doueihi. She was critically wounded in the attack according to reports.

Lebanon's foreign ministry said several Lebanese were wounded in the armed attack, identifying three of them as “the daughter of MP Estephan Doueihi, the young man Francois al-Asmar and a young man from the Bsherrawi family.”

“The injuries of most of them are minor,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that Lebanon's general consulate in Istanbul is following up on the situations of the wounded Lebanese.

Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil is also following up on the situations with Lebanon's consul general in Istanbul Hani Chemaitelly.

LBCI television quoted Hassan Bsherrawi, a brother of the wounded Lebanese national Nidal Bsherrawi, as saying that 13 Lebanese were wounded in the attack, including two critically.

“Nidal, Francois al-Asmar and Nasser Beshara are in a stable condition while the daughter of MP Estephan Doueihi is in a critical condition and is undergoing surgeries,” Hassan said.

Thirty-nine people, including many foreigners, were killed when a gunman went on a rampage at the Reina club, one of Istanbul's most exclusive nightspots, where revelers were celebrating the New Year.