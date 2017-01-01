7 Syrians Held in Zgharta Town for 'Communicating with Terror Groups'

Seven terror suspects were arrested Sunday in the northern district of Zgharta, state-run National News Agency reported.

“An army patrol arrested seven Syrians in the Zgharta district town of Iaal on charges of communicating with terrorist groups,” NNA said.

A three-member terrorist cell had been arrested Thursday in the northern city of Tripoli and an explosive belt and a quantity of medium- and light-caliber arms was seized.

According to As Safir newspaper, the cell had been plotting to stage attacks in Lebanon during the holidays.

The daily said the cell received its orders from the notorious fugitive Shadi al-Mawlawi, who fled Tripoli in the wake of the 2014 clashes to the Ain el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp.